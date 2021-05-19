Advertisement

Palm Bay Prep Academy celebrates 2021 graduates

Palm Bay Prep Academy celebrates 2021 graduates.
Palm Bay Prep Academy celebrates 2021 graduates.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Palm Bay Prep Academy held its graduation Tuesday night in Panama City.

Nineteen seniors graduated in the class of 2021, several with distinguished honors.

Sarah Elizabeth Cruise was named this year’s valedictorian.

Nevaeh Reshelle Pothoven was named salutatorian.

Congratulations to all the Palm Bay Prep Academy grads!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman has been found guilty of grand theft after embezzling hundreds of thousands...
Woman found guilty for grand theft in Bay County
During a recent multi-phased sting operation, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's...
Nearly four dozen people arrested in area sting operation
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Since the pass closure, Commissioner Bill Dozier said the lack of fresh seawater coming in has...
Bay County working to reopen the East Pass
A third person, a one-year-old child, has died from injuries he sustained during a fatal crash...
UPDATE: Baby dies from injuries in weekend fatal crash on Hwy 231

Latest News

The city will combine the historic city hall with the newest one.
City rebuild continues in Lynn Haven
L to R: Lakisha Hughes, Mister Wynn, Jasmine Jones
Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased
Gulf World Marine Institute rehabilitates stranded dolphin
A dolphin is in rehabilitation after washing ashore in Indian Pass
Divers and fishermen have a new artificial reef to enjoy in Okaloosa County. Newschannel 7′s...
Air Force training vessel turned into new artificial reef in Okaloosa County
This week the winner is Greyson Honea of Breakfast Point Academy
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...