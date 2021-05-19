Palm Bay Prep Academy celebrates 2021 graduates.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Palm Bay Prep Academy held its graduation Tuesday night in Panama City.

Nineteen seniors graduated in the class of 2021, several with distinguished honors.

Sarah Elizabeth Cruise was named this year’s valedictorian.

Nevaeh Reshelle Pothoven was named salutatorian.

Congratulations to all the Palm Bay Prep Academy grads!

