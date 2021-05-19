Advertisement

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Greyson Honea.

Greyson is a 2nd grader at Breakfast Point Academy. He says his favorite subject in school is math, and he loves playing soccer and football.

Greyson was nominated for this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week by a parent who said he showed exceptional kindness to her autistic son at Just Jump Trampoline Park. Greyson says because of that, he made a new friend.

“I basically just tried to get him up, and I guess they might have tried a little bit but not how much I tried,” Honea said.

“It makes me feel really proud; we talk to our students about being kind, being kind to anybody, students here, students outside of school. It makes us really proud that our students are representing themselves as well as Breakfast Point Academy outside of school and inside the school,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said.

Greyson tells us he wants to continue to be kind to everyone he meets because he knows the difference it can make.

