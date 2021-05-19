Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two children under the age of 14 were reportedly tased by a caretaker, according to Panama City Police.

Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of E. 9th Street after a 13-year-old reportedly told someone at school that they and their 6-year-old sibling had been abused at home.

Officers said the children were interviewed and both admitted they had been tased by a relative the day before. Deputies said they then got a search warrant and found two tasers matching the kids’ descriptions at the house.

Lakisha Hughes, 41, was charged with two counts of child abuse. Her son, Mister Wynn, 20, and his girlfriend Jasmine Jone, 22, were charged with failure to report child abuse after having knowledge of the abuse and not reporting it.

