Wednesday Evening Forecast

The warm and dry weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm, sunny, breezy, and dry weather continues over the panhandle as a large ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather. For tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be East at 10 mph. The winds pick back up Thursday at 10-15 mph out of the E/SE with gusts over 20 mph. Skies will remain sunny and highs will reach the mid 80s. The weather will likely get warmer over the weekend w/90s over inland areas and 80s near the coast. The dry weather should continue through at least the middle part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

