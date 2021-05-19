Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over our skies on satellite and radar this morning. But you don’t have to look far to the west to find showers developing on the edge of our ridge of high pressure. These showers once again stay off to the west, however, we may see a few upper-level clouds increase off them in our skies as the day unfolds. Inland areas will see an increase in fair weather cumulus clouds once again as we’re seeing our warmth and moisture increase into the afternoons.

Temperatures out the door this morning are milder near the 70s on the coast to upper 60s inland. Dew points are still fairly tolerable with regards to humidity in the low 60s. We’ll warm quickly this morning once again reaching the upper 70s by lunch. Highs today top out in the mid 80s during the afternoon.

The forecast for this week remains unchanged...With high pressure in place, we’ll see plenty of these days ahead in the forecast with little to no rain. IF a small, brief, stray shower was to develop, it would be very isolated and at a less than 10% chance an inland community sees it. So, I’m leaving it out of the forecast at this point, it’s that small of a chance.

In fact, the ridge of high pressure strengthens heading into the weekend. That will help bring even more sunshine and less fair-weather clouds, as well as more heat! Highs toward the end of the week will push into the upper 80s for the coast to low 90s inland.

The good news is our humidity doesn’t look too excessive. However, any little bit will exacerbate the warmth and make it feel a few degrees warmer than what the thermometer says. This will be our first big warm-up of the late spring, early summer transition.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and warming up into the low to mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of mainly to mostly sunny warm days ahead this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.