Bay County code enforcement hearings and demolition continue

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than two years after Hurricane Michael, cleanup continues in Bay County.

Bay County officials say more than 1,800 hurricane-related cases have been opened at the code enforcement office since the storm.

These cases are properties deemed unfit and unsafe.

Hearings began in January 2020 with the first demolitions in June.

Code enforcement officials say they have more than 450 cases left to address, and that number continues to climb.

“We are still opening cases because as time goes on and repairs aren’t being done, some that didn’t look like there was significant damage, are now collapsing. So far this year we’ve opened up 95 new cases,” Bay County Code Enforcement Manager Kathi Ashman said.

Officials said code enforcement hearings are about two months behind because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.