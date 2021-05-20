Bay High School holds 2021 Commencement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation season continues in Bay County. Wednesday night, family and friends gathered to celebrate the 2021 graduating class of Bay High School.

More than 200 students took the stage at Tommy Oliver Stadium; many graduating with honors.

Thomas Nguyen was this year’s valedictorian.

Alongside Nguyen, several other key seniors gave speeches during the commencement.

Twelve students were also selected for this year’s hall of fame at Bay High.

Congratulations to all the Bay High graduates.

