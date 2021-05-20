Chipley wins in 1A State Semi’s, into second title game since 2014

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipley Tigers pound their way to the 1A State Championship game Wednesday. And will take a shot at the school’s first baseball state title ever Thursday!

The Tigers beat rival Holmes Wednesday 11-1 in five innings down at Hammond Stadium in the 1A State semifinal round. Chipley getting a solid performance from starter Bryson Howard, who started strong, with two swinging strikeouts in the top of the first. He went on to give up just one run on four hits through the five inning game. His offense meanwhile scored early and often. Kelbee Woodham with an RBI single to center to get things going in the bottom of the first. Another Chipley run scored on an infield error. In the second Bryan Stone laid down a perfect safety squeeze plating a third Tigers run. Waylon Pitts and Howard add RBI hits in the third. A wild pitch plates another run, and the route was on. Chipley adds 4 more in the 4th, and another in the 5th to seal the deal on an 11-1 run-rule win in five.

“Bryson Howard started off, he threw strikes and he got us going.” Chipley head coach Andy Compton said shortly after the game. “And we got some timely hits from several of these guys. And you know I’m just proud of our guys. We’ve come a long way, playing Holmes County, 8 miles apart. A lot of, you all saw it, it’s an emotional game every time we play. They’ve got a great team, they got ready, got better as the year went on. You know I thought we played well, and hopefully we can keep it up.”

The coach went on to say “We play Holmes County every time, and every time we play, it’s a dog fight. The first game we played, it ended up 8-7, but we were 8-3 going to the top of the seventh. We let it get away from us. The second time, we had to come from behind. I was big-time surprised. I thought it was going to be down to the end. I’m just proud of our guys for showing up on a big stage. We drove a long way, but this is where it needs to be. I wouldn’t want people asking me ‘Why don’t we play them closer to home?’ This is where it needs to be, our guys need to experience this place and what they do here for high school baseball.

The Tigers into the 1A State Championship game for the second time since 2014. They lost that title game to Williston 4-0. This time around they will face Newberry, which beat Hamilton in the other semifinal Wednesday. That game set for 7:00 eastern, Julia will be on hand covering it once again.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.