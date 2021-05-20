Advertisement

Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County

Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and could still be in the area of Baldwin Road and Highway 231.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58, missing since Monday morning; officials said they believe she could be endangered and a possible harm to herself.

Deputies said Pennell was last seen at a church facility on Baldwin Road where she had been staying. Investigators said they determined she left the facility early Monday morning. We’re told they found her phone in some bushes on the property.

Officials said the missing woman had told friends she was hearing voices and experiencing some paranoia. Deputies said she also told her friends and family she had some things she needed to get in order.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Pennell didn’t take her vehicle and could be somewhere in the area of Baldwin Road and Highway 231.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 747-4700.

