Destination Panama City celebrates Tourism Appreciation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Music, food, and sunshine were all celebrated in downtown Panama City Wednesday afternoon.

Destination Panama City recognized our visitors through its Tourism Appreciation Day.

Several community members gathered on the Destination Panama City #LovePC lawn to listen to live music from pop-duo Denuvo, enjoy hot dogs, snacks, and even had the chance to have a drawing done by a local artist dressed as a fairy godmother.

”Every year, May is Tourism Appreciation Month. Every year we try to show the community who supports us how much we support them,” said Jennifer Vigil, Destination Panama City President and CEO.

Vigil adds the visitor center being built on West Beach Drive will be completed soon and a grand opening will be held later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.