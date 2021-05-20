Fugitive on loose near North Bay Haven Charter Academy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a fugitive from another area is on the loose near North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

The U.S. Marshals and BCSO are currently chasing the man on the ground and in the air.

We have talked with school officials, and they tell us students are safe inside their classrooms. The school has extra security as an additional precaution to ensure students’ safety. Deerpoint Elementary is also keeping students in their classrooms during this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.