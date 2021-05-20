Advertisement

FWC launches new fishing pier app

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to go fishing, but don’t know where a pier is? The FWC has you covered.

A new app released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will tell you where you can go fishing on piers throughout the state. It contains information on locations, license status, as well as jetties and fishing-specific bridges. The purpose of the app was to make fishing more accessible to residents and visitors alike.

“Ultimately we want to provide and we want to have the ability for residents and non-residents that don’t own a boat locations where they can go fish and make it easy for them to be able to go out and use the resource,” said Chris Anderson, research associate with the FWC.

According to the FWC, the app is best used on tablets or computers.

