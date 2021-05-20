Advertisement

GRAPHIC: In search of 2 Capitol riot suspects, FBI releases new videos

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video included in this story may disturb.

(CNN) - Two new videos of the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol were released by the FBI.

Authorities are hoping the footage will help identify two suspects.

One of them is seen trying to tear off an officer’s gas mask and then hitting officers with a baton. The other suspect is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

Anyone with information on these suspects, or anyone else involved with the riot is asked to call 1-800 CALL FBI or go to fbi.gov.

More than 425 people have been arrested since the siege.

The Justice Department reports more than 125 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
L to R: Lakisha Hughes, Mister Wynn, Jasmine Jones
Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased

Latest News

The organization is meant for youth aged 17-25.
Oyster Corps sets sights on restoring oyster habitat across the Panhandle.
Humble House opens a new transitional recovery home for women
Humble House Ministries: from addiction to freedom
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage
Commissioners discussed reopening the East Pass in Bay County.
East Pass reopening discussed by commissioners with the public
City officials hope to get enough money from FEMA and grants to replace the old stations with...
Panama City Beach City Council looks to rebuild fire rescue stations