Lisenby Hospital sells and getting makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would say one property in Panama City is a landmark in our community. Now after being on the market for a year, it’s said the millions of dollars in renovations will go into the local economy to provide a product the city doesn’t yet have.

The Lisenby Retirement Center, a former operating hospital in the 1970s, has sold. The property remained a healthcare-related faculty until damage from Hurricane Michael. Updated codes prohibited it from reopening. SVN Southland Commercial Real Estate Senior Advisor Kevin Wattenbarger said this was a challenging assignment since day one. He said it’s a rewarding feeling that a developer had the vision to buy it and restore it. The Nashville-based developer plans to turn it into a 20 unit live-work community.

“To have the ability to have a commercial unit and a residential unit in the same unit. The downstairs would be commercial spaces, internal staircases, and your residential living area on the second floor,” said Wattenbarger.

Wattenbarger said the developer is currently working on construction drawings, permitting, and discussions with the city for approval. He said he guesses they’re about three to six months out from starting construction and estimates it will take 12 to 18 months to open.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.