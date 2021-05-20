Advertisement

Mosley pounds Ponte Vedra, is headed back to Fort Myers for 6th straight season

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are headed back to Fort Myers, nailing down the program’s 6th consecutive trip to the State Finals with a convincing 13-1 win over Ponte Vedra in five innings Wednesday night.

Playing in Ponte Vedra, the Dolphins got another outstanding performance starter Jaden Rudd, who gave up just the one run on two hits while striking out five in four innings of work.

The Mosley offense meanwhile put up two runs in the first, on a bases loaded hit by pitch and a fielder’s choice. The Dolphins added three more runs in the second, the first coming on a solo homer by Rock Holland, the other two on a double down the left field line by Coleman Rowan. And the route was on. Cole Horton delivered another run with a sacrifice fly to center. And it was 6-0. A Rudd fielder’s choice knocks home Mosley’s 7th run in the third. Brent Nelson and Holland each add two RBI doubles later in the game and the Dolphins cruised to the 12 run victory, taking their record to 25-5.

Mosley moves on to face Jefferson, which will go into that 5A State Semifinal game at 19-10 following Wednesday night’s 6-5 win over Land ‘O Lakes. Mosley gunning for just its second baseball state championship. The first coming in 2002 under then head coach Doug Lee.

