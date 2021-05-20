Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues to expand

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport’s aircraft parking apron expansion project is...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport’s aircraft parking apron expansion project is still on schedule.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As passenger traffic goes up, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues to expand.

The aircraft parking apron expansion project is still on schedule and prepping to lay its first round of concrete.

Airport officials said this 300x600 ft. stretch will be perfect for future projects, including the Aviation Center of Excellence.

“We’re looking forward to the continued opportunities down the road. Once we think we get that first one in, it will be a domino of people wanting to relocate their businesses to Northwest Florida and into Panama City,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

McClellan said the center is still in planning phase but hopes to make an announcement later this summer as it progresses.

