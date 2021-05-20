Northwest Regional Library System offers scholarships to those seeking high school diploma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the Bay County Public Library Thursday morning with the details.

The Northwest Regional Library System is currently offering scholarships to Career Online High School (COHS), which offers adults the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and a career certificate online. To be considered you must be 19 or older; be a resident of Bay, Gulf or Liberty County; have a library card in good standing or apply for a library card; and you must have completed at least one year of high school.

Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs each student with an online academic coach who provides the student with an individual career path, offers ongoing guidance, evaluates performance, and connects the student with resources needed to master the courses. A student can complete the program in as little as five months but is given up to 18 months if needed.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview. You can also contact the library at (850) 522-2100.

