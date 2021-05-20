Advertisement

Northwest Regional Library System offers scholarships to those seeking high school diploma

One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was...
One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the Bay County Public Library Thursday morning with the details.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One program is helping adults earn their high school diploma. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the Bay County Public Library Thursday morning with the details.

The Northwest Regional Library System is currently offering scholarships to Career Online High School (COHS), which offers adults the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and a career certificate online. To be considered you must be 19 or older; be a resident of Bay, Gulf or Liberty County; have a library card in good standing or apply for a library card; and you must have completed at least one year of high school.

Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs each student with an online academic coach who provides the student with an individual career path, offers ongoing guidance, evaluates performance, and connects the student with resources needed to master the courses. A student can complete the program in as little as five months but is given up to 18 months if needed.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview. You can also contact the library at (850) 522-2100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
L to R: Lakisha Hughes, Mister Wynn, Jasmine Jones
Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased

Latest News

The organization is meant for youth aged 17-25.
Oyster Corps sets sights on restoring oyster habitat across the Panhandle.
Humble House opens a new transitional recovery home for women
Humble House Ministries: from addiction to freedom
Commissioners discussed reopening the East Pass in Bay County.
East Pass reopening discussed by commissioners with the public
City officials hope to get enough money from FEMA and grants to replace the old stations with...
Panama City Beach City Council looks to rebuild fire rescue stations
Ten high school seniors and five academy graduate students turned their tassels.
Margaret K. Lewis School celebrates 2021 graduates