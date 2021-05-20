One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Panama City Beach early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Mazda pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old Panama City Beach man was travelling west on Panama City Beach Parkway when, for unknown reasons, the driver entered the grass median and lost control. The incident happened sometime around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers say the truck then spun and overturned, throwing the driver from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they do believe alcohol may have been factor in the crash, but they say they won’t know for sure until toxicology reports come back.

Panama City Beach Parkway between Allison Avenue and Moylan Road was closed for a few hours following the incident, but is back open at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.