Police searching for Panama City missing teen

Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Police say Taylor Hayes, 17, was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and West 23rd Street. She is described as about 5′6″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds, has red hair, and has green eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with white shoes.

If you have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously on the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

