PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mr. Gary McGowan.

Mr. McGowan teaches nonverbal autistic children at Margaret K. Lewis School in Millville. Mr. McGowan was a mental health therapist up until two years ago when he decided to become a teacher.

He says becoming a teacher has been the most rewarding thing in his life so far. He believes it is his true calling.

“I love working with the students; here, I get more one on one with them because they are severe autism, every day is an adventure, and I love it. I would do this actually for free. I do! I love it! It has been the most rewarding part of my life so far,” McGowan said.

Mr. McGowan says he plans on teaching for a very long time.

