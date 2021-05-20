Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

More warm & dry weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and dry weather continues over the panhandle and there is no end anytime soon. For tonight lows will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Expect more sun Friday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The winds will remain breezy out of the E/SE at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. The winds should die down over the weekend some, but the temperatures will only increase w/80s at the coast and 90s inland. No rain is in the forecast for the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
L to R: Lakisha Hughes, Mister Wynn, Jasmine Jones
Three adults face charges after two children allegedly tased

Latest News

More warm & dry weather + trouble in the tropics.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this afternoon's high forecast.
Thursday Forecast
Warm and windy weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Warm and windy weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast