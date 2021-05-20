Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with relatively clear skies and just a few patchy areas of clouds. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for the morning drive so be sure to grab the shades. Dress comfortably out the door for mild temperatures as we’re waking up in the 70s on the coast to upper 60s inland.

Winds are already slightly breezy from the east with just a slightly humid feel. We’ll see those winds crank back up again as the day unfolds creating more hazards for coastal and marine activities. Rip currents continue to be an issue on the coast with high surf. Boating conditions are downright rough in the Gulf and barely doable in the bays for small craft.

Temperatures warm efficiently under the sunshine and few clouds this morning. We’ll see highs return to the low to mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland this afternoon.

That heating of the day away from the coast, and added moisture from the east southeast flow, leads to fair weather cumulus clouds developing away from the beaches during the midday and afternoon. So mainly sunny skies for those closer to the beaches, to a mix of sun and clouds inland this afternoon.

The overall pattern continues to remain unchanged...

With high pressure in place we’ll see plenty of these days ahead in the forecast with little to no rain. IF a small, brief, stray shower were to develop, it would be very isolated and at a less than 10% chance an inland community sees it. So I’m leaving it out of the forecast at this point, it’s that small of a chance.

In fact, the ridge of high pressure strengthens heading into the weekend. That will help bring even more sunshine and less fair weather clouds, as well as, more heat!

Highs toward the end of the week will push into the upper 80s for the coast to low 90s inland. We’ll surpass the 90 degree mark next week, especially inland where highs next week may reach the mid 90s!

The good news is our humidity doesn’t look too excessive. However, any little bit will exacerbate the warmth and make it feel a few degrees warmer than what the thermometer says. This will be our first big warm-up of the late spring, early summer transition.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies for the beaches to a mix of sun and clouds inland. Highs reach the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of mainly to mostly sunny warm days ahead this week.

