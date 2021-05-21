Advertisement

Bay County to close COVID-19 testing site

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After next week, Bay County will close the Lynn Haven COVID-19 testing site.

Bay County officials say it will continue to offer free weekday COVID-19 rapid testing through May 28th, but will close the site after due to a lack of demand.

Since last July, Walk-On Clinic, which is contracted with the county, reports conducting more than 77,364 rapid and PCR tests at no cost to Bay County residents. It also employed 53 local full and part-time subcontractors to help with testing and vaccination efforts.

“Over the last several weeks we’ve really seen a reduction in the number of folks who need a test,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “We are so grateful to the federal and state government for their help in making this service possible for the people of Bay County.”

People can sign up to receive a rapid test by visiting bayhealthcovid19.org. The testing site is located at the Lynn Haven Recreational Complex at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven. An appointment is required.

After May 28th, tests remain available at a number of area private providers, including CVS, Nations Best Family Heath Care, PanCare, American Family Care, Coastal Internal Medicine, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, Nu Wave Medical Center, and Access Point Healthcare. To learn more about testing availability, please click here.

