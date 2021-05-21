Advertisement

Chipley falls to Newberry in 1A Championship game

By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipley Tigers grabbed the early lead but were unable to hold on, and they end up losing the 1A State Championship game to Newberry by a score of 7-5.

Things start well for Chipley, Newberry starter Justin Crews coming apart in the first with five walks, including two with the bases loaded, it was 2-0 Tigers. The Panthers strike back in the bottom half, Logan Carlisle hit one to deep left off Neal Adams, that hit the wall, and winds up an RBI double, making it 2-1.

It was the same score top of the 4th, with runners at first and second, Adams singled to right-center, the throw to the plate unable to get Carson Shores, the ball went past the plate, the Panthers pitcher backing up, flips to the plate. Bryan Stone appeared to touch the plate with a head first slide before getting tagged, but the umpire called him out. A short time later, another bases loaded walk made it 5-1.

The Panthers though scored two in the bottom of that inning, one on an infield error, then another on a single to left. They get four more in the bottom of the 5th, with two runs scoring on bases loaded walks, and the last two on an infield error. Those the go ahead runs. It ended 7-5, so a heartbreaker for the Tigers, who for the second time since 2014, see their season end in the title game.

“I just told them, there’s nothing I can say to make you feel better right now.” Chipley head coach Andy Compton told us afterwards. “They’re hurting. I’m hurting. I told them when you come down here, we played a team that only lost once too. They’re really really good. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes. Big game. Give credit to them. They played well. They were prepared.”

The majority of the starters for Chipley will be back next year, so coach is already looking forward to the 2022 season. “I just asked them, do you want to come back?” Compton said. “And if they do, they know the work we put in this year, if they do what it takes. It’s just a matter of us getting back home. Nothing I can say that’s going to make them feel better. We’ll be okay.”

The team will head back to campus Friday.

