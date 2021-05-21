Advertisement

CPAR axe throwing fundraiser benefits Second Chance of Northwest Florida

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend you can relieve stress and raise money for a local nonprofit.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) is hosting an axe-throwing event Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. at the CPAR Backyard, you can come to enjoy axe throwing, face painting, corn hole, a dunk tank, live music with Nate Pennington, food trucks, bouncy house, and beer and wine specials.

The CPAR Backyard can be found off 19th Street in Panama City, across from Papa Joe’s.

For adults, the event costs $25. There is one free child admission with each adult ticket, but additional children’s tickets cost $15.

The event benefits Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with traumatic brain injuries, and their families.

