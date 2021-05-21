Advertisement

Destin shooting leaves one dead, another injured; suspects not caught

Officials say the three suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.
Officials say the three suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three suspects are on the loose after multiple shots were fired Friday morning at Coyote Ugly in Destin.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they found two victims in the parking lot. They said they tried life-saving measures on one, but he died at the scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies said witnesses tell them the suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.

Officials said the suspects are described as a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a red shirt; a skinny Hispanic man wearing reader-style glasses; and a white man.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

