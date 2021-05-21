Advertisement

Dolphin taken into rehabilitation dies despite rescue efforts

Gulf World Marine Institute takes stranded dolphin in for rehabilitation.
Gulf World Marine Institute takes stranded dolphin in for rehabilitation.(Gulf World Marine Institute)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In spite of rescue efforts, the stranded dolphin that was taken into rehabilitation at Gulf World Marine Institute died Wednesday night.

Staff at the institute say the 350-pound dolphin succumbed to her illnesses overnight. They say stranded marine animals are usually in worse shape than they appear. The institute conducted a full necropsy on the bottlenose and sent samples to labs for analysis.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: May 19, 2021 (2:30 P.M.)-

A stranded dolphin was rescued Tuesday in Indian Pass.

The bottlenose dolphin washed ashore. Bystanders, Florida Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement officers, and staff from the United States Geological Survey helped to stabilize the animal.

Gulf World Marine Institute arrived on the scene to give a health check. With approval from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the dolphin was taken in for rehabilitation.

The dolphin is an adult female, who is about nine feet long and weighs more than 350 lbs. She is now under 24-hour watch and is being carefully observed by GWMI staff. According to her caregivers, she has begun to swim on her own. Tests are currently being done to see what might have caused her to wash ashore.

For those interested in donating to the Gulf World Marine Institute’s rehabilitation efforts head to their website, www.gwmi.info.

When marine mammals wash ashore, please remember to not push them back into the water, and to instead call the local rescue authorities. In Florida, you can either call 1-888-404-3922 for FWC’s wildlife alert hotline or dial 1-877-942-5343 for NOAA’s marine mammal hotline.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and...
Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County
Some would say one property in Panama City is a landmark in our community.
Lisenby Hospital sells and getting makeover

Latest News

After next week, Bay County will close the Lynn Haven COVID-19 testing site.
Bay County to close COVID-19 testing site
Floridians are again getting a break from sales taxes, with so-called “tax holidays” for...
Florida tax-free holidays approved
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
A Draft Kings lobbyist told Florida lawmakers that fantasy sports are not gambling, so the...
Senator worries new gaming commission could target fantasy sports
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday