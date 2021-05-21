Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven’t been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and...
Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County
Some would say one property in Panama City is a landmark in our community.
Lisenby Hospital sells and getting makeover

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers