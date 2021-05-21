East Pass reopening discussed by commissioners with the public

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The East Pass in Bay County provides a path for water from the Gulf to get into St. Andrews Bay.

A passage that over the years, has closed.

Bay County commissioners are conducting a three-year study to show the Department of Environmental Protection why the East Pass needs to be reopened.

“DEP requires a study to be done to prove that it needs to be open so we’re doing that right now and as this unfolds we’ll make the determination on what direction we want to go from there,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Part of the study includes hearing public input, which they did at a meeting Thursday.

Local fisherman Bob Ernst, who is for the reopening, said the ecosystem depends on this.

“We’ve lost our scallops, we’ve lost all of our oysters, our baitfish are minimalistic compared to what they used to be,” Ernst said.

Ernst said the East Pass doesn’t just help fishers.

“This is not a project just for the fishermen, this is a project for all people that come to Bay County,” Ernst said.

Friends of Shell Island Executive Director Stephanie Somerset said it will also help tourism.

“It’s really important to our tourism industry and to have the water around Shell Island clean is critical to being this unique jewel that brings people to the panhandle,” Somerset said.

The study will also help determine the cost, and how the county will pay for it.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.