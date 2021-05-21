Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Panama City woman was killed in a crash caused by a driver going the wrong way on Hwy 231 South.

The crash happened around 1:30 Friday morning about six miles south of the Dothan city limits.

State Troopers say Elizabeth P. Foster, 61, of Panama City, Fla. was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. 231 and collided with a vehicle driven by Virginia Josephine Hatton, 24, also of Panama City.

Hatton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foster was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.

