Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start in our skies this morning with just a few banks of clouds cruising by. Plenty of sunshine heads our way once again for today. It’ll warm us up fast from the very pleasant morning we have to start with.

Temperatures out the door this morning are largely in the pleasant 60s, closer to the 70s on the coast. But humidity is fairly low to start giving us a wonderful feel. We’ll warm into the 80s by late morning with highs today a degree or two higher than yesterday for both the coast and inland. Highs on the coast reach the mid 80s to upper 80s near 90 degrees inland. That will be enough heat once again to develop some fair weather clouds through the midday and afternoon, mainly away from the coast.

Our pattern continues to remain largely unchanged heading into the weekend with just a few minor tweaks. High pressure continues to keep our skies rain free. However, we’ll see this high pressure ridge deepen and center itself more over the southeast heading into the weekend and next week.

High pressure brings sinking motion in the atmosphere which suppresses rain chances, but it’s also a warming process. As this ridge deepens and centers itself overhead we’ll see highs gradually ticking up for all into the upper 80s this weekend, if not low 90s inland.

We’ll all reach the 90s next week! The only exception to that will be those along the immediate waters, as the Gulf water temperatures in the 70s will prevent areas within a mile or so of the coast from getting too hot.

This ridge remains in place all week next week continuing our dry streak of weather.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning turn mostly sunny in the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s near 90° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast continues this same weather pattern into the weekend with only one change...hotter afternoons ahead!

