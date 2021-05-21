Humble House Ministries: from addiction to freedom

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There are all sorts of programs to help people kick alcohol and drug addiction. But for one local woman, some of those programs didn’t work. That is until she made some changes in her life. Those changes are now helping other women come clean.

Volunteers are working to make a house in Bay County more like a home. Getting it ready for women transitioning from a life of addiction into a new world of sobriety.

“A lot of the mentors, myself and the staff, we’ve all walked through recovery ourselves,” said C.E.O and founder of Humble House Ministries, Rachel Duvall. “This is transitional recovery where we hold the women accountable. We have a huge structure to the program.”

Structure Duvall said is needed for anyone wanting to come clean. And she should know.

“I was in addiction for about 10 years from 14 to age 24,” said Duvall. “The first time I got clean I did not have a good support system. My family was in addiction and all my friends that I knew around here were in addiction. So when I got out I really didn’t have the support that I needed and I ended up relapsing.

Duvall realized if she wanted to change her life, she needed to change her environment and support system.

“I knew that I would find that in church,” said Duvall.” So I started going to a few local churches until the Lord led me to First Baptist church about two weeks out of rehab and they provided, through the Most Excellent Way Ministry, a support group for me.”

She also realized this could be her last chance.

“I was arrested many, many times. I had many felonies and the last time I was looking at prison and the judge had mercy on me,” said Duvall. “I was actually pregnant with my daughter. I found out I was pregnant inside the Bay County Jail.”

After years of sobriety, Duvall dived into helping other women just like herself.

“I would pray and ask God... tell him I want to go into full-time ministry and I didn’t know what that would look like until God opened the door for me to go to Bethel Village,” said Duvall. “I was the director of their recovery and homeless shelter.”

Not long after Hurricane Michael, Duvall decided to venture out on her own and created Humble House which opened its first center in Bay County nine months ago.

“We started with one house and we filled up pretty quick,” said Duvall. “If we’re not full it’s because we have beds that are being held for women getting out of the Bay County jail. We’ll hold beds for women getting out of prison just to make sure, for sure, when they go to court they would have a place to go.”

Now Duvall goes into the same jail where she was once an inmate to minister to other women battling addiction demons to show them if she can do it so can they.

“If I didn’t believe wholeheartedly that what God had done in my life God would do in someone else’s life I would not do this,” said Duvall.

Her story resonates with others who have walked the same path.

“I’ve been in the Bay County Jail many times,” said Traci Wood. “Other ladies would come in (to minister) but I didn’t relate to them, they didn’t have the background. Someone as Rachel, she has the same background as me, she can relate to me, she’s been there, she’s done it.”

Wood has been sober for nine months.

“We all work together at Humble House to make this program work,” said Kristy Strickland. “We hold each other accountable. She (Rachel) teaches us how to work with each other together as a family to cook, to eat, to get each other places.”

Strickland has been sober for a year and now works for Duvall.

The program isn’t easy. Students are required to get up at a certain time, to hold down a daytime job, be home by 5:00 pm and attend classes for the program at the home during the evening. They are also required to be in church on Sunday mornings.

“You have to really want it because it is a pretty hard program,” said Duval. “There are a lot of rules that a lot of the other programs don’t have and so it’s high accountability. But if you’re really ready and you really want it, it actually works to your favor.”

The second Humble House in Bay County will soon open, followed by another one in Tallahassee in June.

“Everyone has a story and God has a purpose for every one of us. And even our addiction, our sin, God can use that for his glory and that’s what he does,” said Duvall.

Humble House is a donation-based 501(c)(3).

Family members, churches, a Sunday School class or community groups can adopt a room and decorate it.

They have a registry at Target where you can on and see what is most needed. They always welcome monetary donations.

For more information on Humble House Ministries, you can check out their Facebook page or go to their website.

