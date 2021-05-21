Advertisement

Local community members hold peaceful protest for Palestine

Locally several community members gathered to protest the ongoing battle between Israel and...
Locally several community members gathered to protest the ongoing battle between Israel and Palestine.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A ceasefire was reached in the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine Thursday. Still, the question remains, will it hold? Worldwide tensions remain high.

Locally several community members gathered to protest the ongoing battle.

The protest which was in favor of the Palestinians took place near the intersection of Highway 77 and 23rd Street in Panama City.

All were peacefully protesting and calling for justice for their people and country affected by this war.

”We being part of Bay County community love it here, we enjoy it. We want people to be aware we exist and we do want peace and justice for Palestine. Like everybody else, not just for the Israelians or whoever. We want it for the Palestinian, the people of Gaza to live normal like everyone else,” said Aiman Arafat, a local protester.

“I think America needs a change, I’ve spoken with more than 115 people over the past 3-4 days and I’ve found more than 90% of the people are for the Palestinians. This is a wrong state, America needs to change the equation, said Shaukat Vohra, another local protester.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended the 11-day conflict.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and...
Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County
Some would say one property in Panama City is a landmark in our community.
Lisenby Hospital sells and getting makeover

Latest News

Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee proposes changing the name of the school to Oscar Patterson...
Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee proposes new name
Newberry rallies to beat the Tigers in the 1A Championship
Chipley falls in title game, coach Compton reacts
Congratulations to all the Mosley High School graduates.
Mosley High School celebrates 2021 graduates
In this Faces and Places of the Panhandle, hear how those changes in one woman's life are now...
Faces and Places of the Panhandle: Humble House