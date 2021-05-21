Local community members hold peaceful protest for Palestine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A ceasefire was reached in the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine Thursday. Still, the question remains, will it hold? Worldwide tensions remain high.

Locally several community members gathered to protest the ongoing battle.

The protest which was in favor of the Palestinians took place near the intersection of Highway 77 and 23rd Street in Panama City.

All were peacefully protesting and calling for justice for their people and country affected by this war.

”We being part of Bay County community love it here, we enjoy it. We want people to be aware we exist and we do want peace and justice for Palestine. Like everybody else, not just for the Israelians or whoever. We want it for the Palestinian, the people of Gaza to live normal like everyone else,” said Aiman Arafat, a local protester.

“I think America needs a change, I’ve spoken with more than 115 people over the past 3-4 days and I’ve found more than 90% of the people are for the Palestinians. This is a wrong state, America needs to change the equation, said Shaukat Vohra, another local protester.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended the 11-day conflict.

