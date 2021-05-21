Advertisement

Margaret K. Lewis School celebrates 2021 graduates

Ten high school seniors and five academy graduate students turned their tassels.
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Margaret K. Lewis School for students with disabilities held its graduation Thursday morning in Panama City.

A senior slide show of the class of 2021 was up on the screen at the ceremony, recognizing each of the students’ accomplishments.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt presented everyone with their diplomas.

Congratulations to all the MKL grads!

