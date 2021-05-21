Advertisement

Mosley High School celebrates 2021 graduates

Congratulations to all the Mosley High School graduates.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation season is in full swing across Bay County.

Thursday, friends and family gathered to honor the 2021 graduating class of Mosley High School.

Crowds filled the stands at Tommy Oliver Stadium to celebrate the more than 400 graduates.

Lily Bradford was named this year’s valedictorian

More than 175 students graduated with various honors, excellence, and distinctions.

