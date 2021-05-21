Advertisement

‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer and sergeant.(Gulfport Police Department Facebook page)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted “Sgt.” to say his patrol car was damaged by the pothole.

After asking if the officer was OK and he responded he was, Sgt. asked him to send a picture.

He did. A selfie.

“Of the damage…,” Sgt. replied.

“My bad,” the officer said.

The department’s page posted it along with, “When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes.”

They didn’t specify if the interaction was genuine, but the officer in the selfie had the GPD collar pins the department wears. Gulfport PD is known locally for the occasional lighthearted post along with its usual updates.

The post had more than 1,300 shares within four hours. Hundreds of people commented, with many applauding the sense of humor of those involved.

Other mentioned potholes in the area.

When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and...
Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County
Some would say one property in Panama City is a landmark in our community.
Lisenby Hospital sells and getting makeover

Latest News

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
Biden, South Korea’s Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about NKorea