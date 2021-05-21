Advertisement

Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee proposes new name

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes continue to happen for a local elementary school, and one big change could be on the horizon.

Thursday night, the Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee held its monthly meeting.

The discussion centered around some new changes.

The school, formerly known as Oscar Patterson Elementary School or Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School, now has a new proposed name.

It will be presented before the next Bay District Schools board meeting.

”We decided to move forward and call Oscar Patterson, Oscar Patterson Academy, so that will go before the school board to be voted on. I think it’s a good thing we get everybody kind of aligned, most of our schools are going towards that and we have great plans for Oscar Patterson,” said Pamm Champman, school board vice-chairperson, District 3.

Chapman adds the committee is in the process of updating classrooms. The school’s cafeteria is currently occupied by Mercy Chefs, they will be leaving next week, and plans will begin to renovate the building, which sustained damage during Hurricane Michael.

