Panama City Beach City Council looks to rebuild fire rescue stations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When everything goes up in flames, our firefighters risk it all to save lives.

“Our number one goal is to protect our public and protect our visitors,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Fire Chief Ray Morgan said.

But as the community grows larger, and the fire stations grow older, that becomes more difficult.

“Our station 32 on the east end of the beach, it was originally designed for three firefighters. Now, we house five to six there to meet the need of the public. And it’s just very cramped,” Morgan said.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Stations 31 and 32 were built decades ago, and have withstood countless storms and water damage.

“Neither one of them are storm-rated. The one here that’s over by City Hall, also has leaks in the roof and the roof needs to be replaced,” Panama City Beach City Councilman Geoff McConnell said.

The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue teams serve roughly 15,000 residents and more than 4.5 million visitors that come to town every year. City officials said those numbers are only going up, and to keep everyone safe, the departments need to grow with them. That’s why the city’s looking for solutions.

City officials hope to get enough money from FEMA and grants to replace the old stations with new ones.

“It will increase our capability to be able to respond to our resident’s needs. Both out on the roads and in their homes. So it’s going to be fairly critical,” McConnell said.

Chief Morgan agreed that it’s critical.

“If they can’t be on-site, ready and safe place to live to respond, it’s a delay in response which our public does not deserve,” Morgan said.

They hope plans will be approved so local fire stations can better meet the needs of the community.

“If we don’t keep our firemen safe and our first responders safe, we can’t protect the public,” Morgan said.

Officials said they’re waiting to hear back from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program before moving forward. If approved, the city said Community Development Block Grant funding might help make up the difference.

