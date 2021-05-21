Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

More warm & dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to remain warm and sunny through the weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be more of the same. Lots of sun and breezy E to SE winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid 80s near the coast w/upper 80s inland. By Sunday the winds die down a little bit, but the sunny and warm weather remain. Right now we do not see any rain in the forecast through the end of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Weekend Forecast
