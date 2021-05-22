3D printed concrete walls ballistics testing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE) - Air Force Civil Engineer Center ballistics experts are working with the Army and Navy to test the durability and resiliency of concrete wall samples that have been printed with a 3D printer as the samples are shot with ammunition.

Concrete material like the wall samples they’re testing could soon be used in building construction in combat areas.

Under strict safety protocols, within the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Specialized Ballistics Range Facility on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, the process is relatively straightforward: fire a shot, check to determine the range as ‘safe’, inspect and document the results, reload, and repeat several times.

“We not only bring in new materials to the war fighter but also we need to test those materials when they are in a combat environment,” System Engineer Alex Oviedo with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center said. “So we need to test ‘what is their strength?’ and ‘how are they are going to react to munitions?’”

Experts from the Air Force, Army, and Navy all have an interest in testing the ballistics effects on ‘additively manufactured’ or “3D printed” concrete wall samples when fired upon by various caliber of ammunition. ‘Additive manufacturing’ is the industrial production name for 3D printing, a computer-controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing desired materials, including wet concrete, usually in layers.

“The Navy is a customer with this 3D printed wall,” Pavement and Additive Manufacturing Program Manager Karsten Lipiec with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said. “The Army actually prepared and manufactured it, and then we, here in the Air Force, we’re testing it for ballistics and are also informing our own additive manufacturing program.”

This critical testing carried out within this state-of-the-art ballistics range was one of the missions that had to be recovered after category 5 Hurricane Michael’s devastation of central Northwest Florida in late 2018.

“It was under water, six feet of water, during Hurricane Michael,” Range Operations Technical Lead and Contractor James Brewster with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said, “and we’ve reconstituted it from the ground up. We had to buy all new equipment to get it back where it needs to be.”

“The relationship with AFCEC is great,” Oviedo said. “We can work togetherand share the expertise and knowledge because at the end of the day, we are working for DoD and we share resources.”

“For us at the Civil Engineer Center,” Lipiec said. “It’s all about the ‘facility;’ how do we protect our Airmen downrange?”

This initial testing will establish the baseline ballistic behavior of these 3D printed concrete wall samples and will help determine parameters for future testing.

