Deane Bozeman’s class of 2021 graduates Friday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More local high school students walked across the stage to receive their diploma’s Friday night.

Deane Bozeman’s class of 2021 turned their tassels, to the applause of family, friends, and faculty at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Many of the 115 students graduated with distinctions, including Valedictorian Taylor Zediker and Salutatorian Lauren Cook.

In total, Bozeman seniors are walking away with more than 2.5 million dollars in scholarships.

13 students were honored for being graduates who started at Bozeman in kindergarten.

Ten students are taking their place in Bozeman’s hall of fame. Congratulations to the 2021 graduating class of Deane Bozeman.

