Development plans for Suzuki Motors of America affirmed by Panama City City Council

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Suzuki Motors of America has big plans for the Robinson Bayou in Panama City, but some locals aren’t exactly jumping for joy.

“It’s going to be sad to see that big of a dock going into the bayou,” one Panama City resident said.

In April, the city’s planning board approved Suzuki’s development order for a marine technical center with a 32 boat slip. But, the decision was appealed by residents claiming it will be used as a marina.

“A narrow entrance, shallow, not big, the operation of forty plus or minus boats coming or going you know all day every day, is a great concern,” resident David Chapman said.

On Friday, city council members responded to those concerns.

“I do not see forty boats constantly at one time going somewhere. I don’t see that. That’s just not even common sense navigation,” Panama City City Councilman Billy Rader said.

Suzuki representative Brittany Trumble said the facility isn’t a marina at all.

“This is a high-end marine testing facility. A commercial marina would all for public access and have lots of boats, people, and traffic. A marine testing facility will have a handful of boats at a time with no public access,” Trumble said.

Residents still worry about the possible impacts of having something that large in the bayou.

“Why can’t it be a little bit smaller? Just please don’t destroy a natural resource that we have here in Bay County,” another resident said.

But the council only voted on whether it would be considered a marina.

“It’s not about how much I love people, it doesn’t matter any of that impact. It is does it fall into that? Based on not emotion, like I said, and just the facts. I mean to me there’s no question it’s a marine facility,” Panama City Councilwoman Jenna Haligas said.

In a unanimous vote, the council agreed it is not a marina, affirming the Panama City Planning Board’s decision and making Panama City one of Suzuki Motors’ new homes.

The final approval of the marine testing facility is up to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

