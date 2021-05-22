Advertisement

Margaret Tidmore retires from mentoring at the age of 88

She started the mentoring program at New Horizons Learning Center, but now at the age of 88,...
She started the mentoring program at New Horizons Learning Center, but now at the age of 88, Margaret Tidmore has decided to retire.(WJHG/WECP)
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

How many people would start a new career at the age of 65 and stay there for 23 years?

Margaret Tidmore realized the need for school youth mentors when her son was 6 years old.

She was a widow at the time and didn’t realize it then, but mentoring became her passion.

Tidmore started the mentoring program at New Horizons Learning Center 23 years ago.

During that time she paired mentors to hundreds of at-risk students.

Now, at the age of 88 Tidmore says maybe it’s time to retire.

So Friday at an appreciation luncheon for the schools’ mentors and business partners, Tidmore was honored for her steadfast love and support for her students, the mentors and others who have partnered with the school.

As you find out pretty quickly no one can say no to Miss Margaret..

“The last 23 years have just been a blessing. A real blessing to me,” said Tidmore. “I’ve met so many people and this community, we’ve gone through COVID and Michael, and yet this community never waivered to support our kids, support our students.”

During the ceremony, New Horizon’s announced it is renaming the place where Tidmore has spent so much time over the last couple of decades, the Margaret A. Tidmore mentoring room.

Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, which is now just across the road from the school, announced the church has established a one-thousand dollar annual grant in Tidmore’s name to be given to the program.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force caught Brian Wayne Joins...
UPDATE: Fugitive search in Bay County ends, suspect arrested
FHP troopers say a driver entered the grass median and lost control, causing the truck to spin...
One dead in single-vehicle crash overnight
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Law enforcement is looking for Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58. She's been missing since Monday and...
Deputies search for missing woman in Bay County

Latest News

Tyndall is working with the Army and Navy to test the durability and resiliency of 3D printed...
3D printed concrete walls ballistics testing
The St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade and festival is the most popular and largest Mardi Gras...
The return of a popular festival has the good times back rolling in St. Andrews this weekend
Six other members of the class of 2021 turned their tassels Friday.
New Horizon’s class of 2021 graduates Friday
More local high school students walked across the stage to receive their diploma’s Friday night.
Deane Bozeman’s class of 2021 graduates Friday night