Margaret Tidmore retires from mentoring at the age of 88

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

How many people would start a new career at the age of 65 and stay there for 23 years?

Margaret Tidmore realized the need for school youth mentors when her son was 6 years old.

She was a widow at the time and didn’t realize it then, but mentoring became her passion.

Tidmore started the mentoring program at New Horizons Learning Center 23 years ago.

During that time she paired mentors to hundreds of at-risk students.

Now, at the age of 88 Tidmore says maybe it’s time to retire.

So Friday at an appreciation luncheon for the schools’ mentors and business partners, Tidmore was honored for her steadfast love and support for her students, the mentors and others who have partnered with the school.

As you find out pretty quickly no one can say no to Miss Margaret..

“The last 23 years have just been a blessing. A real blessing to me,” said Tidmore. “I’ve met so many people and this community, we’ve gone through COVID and Michael, and yet this community never waivered to support our kids, support our students.”

During the ceremony, New Horizon’s announced it is renaming the place where Tidmore has spent so much time over the last couple of decades, the Margaret A. Tidmore mentoring room.

Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, which is now just across the road from the school, announced the church has established a one-thousand dollar annual grant in Tidmore’s name to be given to the program.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.