Mosley looking ahead to yet another trip to the State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley baseball team is getting set for one more road trip this season, one it hopes will end in a 5A State Championship. Mosley is set to face Jefferson in the state semifinals Tuesday down at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

All that thanks to three straight playoff wins, over Escambia, Milton and Ponte Vedra. The team winning that game in Ponte Vedra Wednesday night, got back early Thursday morning, so got Thursday off, went through graduation Thursday night. Then a practice Friday, another one set for Saturday. This a 5th trip to Fort Myers in the last 6 seasons for the Mosley program, not counting last year. In 2019 the team lost in the state semi’s to Dunedin down at Hammond Stadium. There are four members of this year’s team that were a part of that experience, senior catcher Coleman Rowan is one of those four, and Friday afternoon I talked to him about that experience.

“I think it’s very valuable.” Rowan told me. “And I think it’s even more important in the sense, like you said, that we can translate to the younger guys. So we’re kind of giving them a heads up. We have the schedule, we have what to expect. But just the overall, just being able to communicate. And to be able to lead by example once we get down there I think is a huge benefit. And it will play well for us when we get to that final four game.”

Head coach Jon Hudson chimed in on the experience factor perhaps favoring his team. “The experience certainly helps, even though it’s been two years since we’ve been there. That’s more experience than a lot of other teams have had. Every little bit of experience helps, because, well there is a lot to it.”

As for how long the team celebrated that win Wednesday night at Ponte Vedra, well coach Hudson says, not for long!

“You celebrate those things for sure. And we did, we came back on the bus, had a nice long trip back. They celebrated until they fell asleep. Yesterday, actually, we gave them the day off because we had graduation. So we are just now getting back together today. So we’ll hit it today, practice hard. I’ll guarantee you they’re all focused on the next game, I don’t think they’re celebrating anymore. They know what’s ahead of them and they opportunities that we have here.”

As for Tuesday’s opponent Jefferson, Hudson says he was still in the process of gathering information on that 19-10 team Friday afternoon, but had this to say about what they can expect to face on the mound Tuesday.

“I know the pitcher we’re going to see is another big, strong, hard throwing righthander that is up to 89-90 miles an hour with the fastball. And has a curveball that really was what beat Jesuit, with his breaking pitch. So he throws that curveball, it’s a 12-6 sharp breaking ball, and if he has control over it, he’s gonna give anybody problems. So we have to be ready for that, we’ve seen it before.”

That game Tuesday set for 10 a.m. eastern time. This a 4th straight 10 a.m. state semifinal the Dolphins have played in down there. Mosley gunning for its second baseball state title, the first coming in 2002.

