New Horizon’s class of 2021 graduates Friday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six members of the class of 2021 turned their tassels Friday. They were the 23rd graduating class of New Horizons Learning Center in Lynn Haven.

The students have faced many adversities over the past few years

. One speaker said some of the seniors were the first in their family to graduate high school.

Others lost homes during Hurricane Michael and some even lost loved ones to COVID. Friday, they overcame it all and made what some considered the impossible, possible.

Congratulations 2021 graduating class of New Horizons.

