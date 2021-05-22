Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hot and dry conditions continue across the Panhandle.

High pressure overhead will keep things clear and hot for at least the next week. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s, with hardly a cloud in the sky for the foreseeable future. Subtropical Storm Ana has formed in the Atlantic, but will not be a threat to land; hurricane season is just around the corner!

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.