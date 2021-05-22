Advertisement

St. Joe’s Turrell signs with Southern Union

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Friday was a big day for Port St. Joe recent graduate Caden Turrell. He signed a baseball scholarship with Southern Union, a juco in the Birmingham area. Caden a 4 year starter at center field for the Tiger Sharks. Hit .484 with a 11 extra base hits, including one home run. Also had 12 stolen bases. And was selected to the FACA All-Star game. Port St. Joe head Coach Ashley Summerlin telling us “Southern Union is getting a kid with a great work ethic and outstanding character, who can make an impact on their program as soon as he arrives on campus.”

