Advertisement

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving west at 3 mph (almost 5 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued. The island likely will experience locally gusty winds, weather forecasters said.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
Police say Taylor Hayes was last seen Thursday morning near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.
Police searching for Panama City missing teen
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, the Illinois man accused of killing two people during the chaotic...
Attorneys: Rittenhouse trial in November could take 2 weeks
Officials say the three suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.
Destin shooting leaves one dead, another injured; suspects not caught

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are sharply declining in the U.S. (Source: CNN Newsource)
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations sharply decline
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation