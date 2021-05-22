The return of a popular festival has the good times back rolling in St. Andrews this weekend

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for something fun and festive to do this weekend, look no further than Historic St. Andrews. An event that was canceled in February due to COVID is making its return for its 23rd year, but now being dubbed “Mardi Gras in May.”

The St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade and festival is the most popular and largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County. Vendors have lined up and down Bayview Avenue and 12th Street with food and art. Friday’s event kicked off at 4:30 P.M. with a kids parade with a band, dancers, and of course, kids on floats throwing beads. Patrons tell us they’re just happy the good times are rolling back.

“I love it love it love it. I love the Krewe of St. Andrews. We’re just happy to be out here and to finally enjoy our beautiful city,” said one woman.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic. This is one of my favorite events of the year. We’re here in May on a beautiful Friday night. I couldn’t ask for anything else.” said one man.

Board members of the Krewe of Saint Andrews said this event usually brings in more than 50,000 people. If you couldn’t make it out to the fun Friday, the festival rolls on Saturday and Sunday. Day two runs from 10 A.M - 10 P.M, with the main parade at 2 P.M. This will include over 14 Krewes on more than 30 floats complete with the color guard, beads, and doubloons. Day three also runs from 10 A.M - 10 P.M, with the pet parade at 2:30 P.M. including animals in Mardi Gras attire.

