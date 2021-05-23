South Walton officials urge people to pay attention to beach warning signs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Double red flags were flying in South Walton Saturday-- meaning the water is closed.

But no matter what the warnings are, officials said it’s important to be cautious when you’re out on the water.

South Walton fire district beach safety officials said it’s important to pay attention to warnings.

Beach safety director David Vaughan said they are enforcing this strictly because they are trying to save lives.

“We are not trying to ruin your fun. We understand that you spent a lot of time and spent a lot of money to be and we want you to have a good time here, but we want you to do it safely. and these are the conditions that will ruin that, and we don’t want that for you so we need you to pay attention and take it seriously. This Gulf is extremely powerful, unpredictable, the rip currents that we get here are different from everywhere else in the country, so for people who come from other areas where they’ve seen surf that looks worse, it’s not the surf itself, its the rip currents and the beach topography that kill people here,” said Vaughan.

Visit South Walton tourism officials also urge visitors to educate themselves on the local laws before coming down here.

“When I was 16 I got a ticket for speeding and I told the officer I didn’t know the speed limit, but I still got the ticket and I think that was an important learning opportunity for me because it demonstrates that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, so you still have to make yourself aware of the laws are wherever you go,” David Demarest, with Visit South Walton, said.

You can also be subject to a $500 ticket for getting in the water during double red flags.

